Have you seen this missing person? Mississippi family asking for your help. Published 8:11 am Sunday, July 30, 2023

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Annie Joyce Moore of Forest.

She is described as a white female, five feet four inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Saturday, July 29, at about 10 p.m. in the 800 block of Langs Mill Road in Forest in a 2004 red Toyota Corolla bearing Mississippi tag SBA9648 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Annie Joyce Moore suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Annie Joyce Moore, contact Scott County Sheriff’s Department at 601-469-1511.