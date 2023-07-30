Hurting for some hairspray? Police in search of Mississippi beauty store burglary suspect Published 6:34 am Sunday, July 30, 2023

Police are looking for a suspect who burglarized a Mississippi beauty supply store.

Police in Pearl, Mississippi, issued an alert on social media Saturday about the business burglary suspect.

The Beauty Star and More business off Highway 80 behind Kroger was burglarized on Saturday, July 29, at 4 a.m.

A black male used a rock to break a glass window, went in and stole several beauty supply products.

He fled in a silver Toyota Camry.

The police released photos of the suspect and of the car.

If anyone has any information about the crime or can help identify the suspect, please call the Pearl Police Department at 601-939-7000.