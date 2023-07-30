Mississippi Skies: New disturbance forms off the Atlantic Coast. Where will it go? Published 9:42 pm Sunday, July 30, 2023

We’re watching two systems in the Atlantic Ocean as we begin a new week. First, a disturbance off the North Carolina coast is showing signs of organizing. Based on computer models, the system may develop into something stronger, but it looks like it’s going to be absorbed by a frontal boundary and taken out to sea.

The second system is the same disturbance we’ve been watching for nearly a week. It continues moving west in the Atlantic and now has a 50 percent chance of becoming an organized system within 48 hours and a 70 percent chance within seven days. We’re still expecting it to make a northern turn. We’ll keep watching to see when and if it becomes Emily and the direction it takes.

Here at home, it’s going to be another hot, mostly dry day. We will have some fog early Monday morning, but that should burn off quickly, leaving behind hot, sunny skies.

Even though rain chances are very low, there is a chance that any storm that does develop could become severe. There is a Level 1 risk for the counties along the Mississippi River. Main threats include strong winds, hail, and heavy rain.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 95. Partly cloudy Monday night with a low of 71.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 94 and a heat index of 99. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 72.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 96 and heat index of 106. Partly cloudy Monday night with a low of 72.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 98 and heat index of 110. A slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Becoming clear overnight with a low of 78.