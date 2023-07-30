Mississippi teen arrested in shooting death of 16-year-old

Published 3:44 pm Sunday, July 30, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A teenager has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Dennis Swails, 19, of Hattiesburg, was arrested Saturday night about 10 p.m.

The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. Saturday in the 500 Block of North 19th Avenue in the Hub City.

Swails has been charged with second degree murder and tampering with evidence.

He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

