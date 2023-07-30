Violent night in Mississippi town ends with one person dead, one injured Published 2:43 pm Sunday, July 30, 2023

One person was killed and another injured during a violent night in one Mississippi town.

Police in Vicksburg found a 20-year-old Mississippi man dead in his car early Sunday morning. The man, identified as Brendyn Carmen, was found at approximately 1:32 a.m. Sunday by a Warren County Sheriff’s deputy who noticed a blue Nissan Maxima wrecked on First North Street near its intersection with Clay Street.

Police report that Carmen was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.

At approximately the same time, Vicksburg police officers also responded to a reported shooting in the 1600 block of Court Street and found an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The teen was taken by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.

It is not clear if the two shootings are related.