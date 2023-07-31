Driver dies two days after collision with truck fleeing Mississippi state trooper Published 5:48 am Monday, July 31, 2023

A driver died from his injuries two days after his truck was hit by a speeding vehicle being chased by a Mississippi State Trooper.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

WTVA in Columbus reports that Ryan Koehn, 26, of Columbus, died in a Memphis hospital on Friday.

Koehn, who was driving his trick in downtown Columbus Wednesday, was injured when another truck fleeing from a Mississippi state trooper slammed into Koehn’s vehicle on Main Street.

The driver of the second truck, Tristan Atkinson, 22, of Caledonia, was reportedly being chased after he refused to stop for a state trooper on Highway 182 east of Columbus. Atkinson was reportedly being stopped for speeding.

An ambulance took Atkinson to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle after the accident.

Atkinson has been charged with felony failure to stop for an officer, driving under the influence and other offenses.

The crash and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation,