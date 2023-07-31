Four arrested in Mississippi drug sting Published 9:44 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

Four people found at the same place were arrested on drug charges by a Mississippi sheriff’s department.

According to Lee County Sheriff Jim H. Johnson, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department joined with agents from the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit to execute a search warrant in the Saltillo area. Four people at the address were alleged to be in possession of methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s department reported the following Saltillo residents were arrested and charged with Possession of Shedule II Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine: