Grant program to help strengthen roofs for hurricanes, tornadoes Published 9:31 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) is pleased to announce it has allocated $1.75 million in grant funds to assist homeowners in replacing roofs with storm-resistant or “fortified’ roofs. The new storm-resistant roofs are designed to withstand damage from hurricanes, high winds, hailstorms, severe thunderstorms, and tornadoes rated EF2 or lower.

Several communities within FHLB Dallas’ District, which spans Gulf Coast communities in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, are often hard-hit by storms. The district includes Arkansas and New Mexico, which also can be impacted by tornadoes and wildfires.

“Roof damage from storms is one of the biggest issues in our District, as many areas are subject to hurricanes, tornadoes and high winds,” said Greg Hettrick, senior vice president and director of Community Investment for FHLB Dallas. “We think the FHLB Dallas FORTIFIED Fund is a great proactive approach to addressing these issues.”

FHLB Dallas’ FORTIFIED Fund provides two grants – up to $15,000 to replace an existing roof and another that provides up to $7,500 for a newly constructed home.

Income-qualified homeowners may only access the funds through a participating FHLB Dallas member institution. Funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning August 21 until funds are exhausted or December 31, whichever occurs first.

To qualify for funds, the applicant’s household must meet income requirements and the property must be located within Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, or Texas. Visit fhlb.com/fortified for complete program information and requirements.