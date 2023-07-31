Missing person case leads to husband’s arrest for murder Published 8:18 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

A Mississippi sheriff’s department searching for a missing woman since March has now arrested her husband for murder.

According to George County Sheriff Keith Havard, Jacob Kyle McIntosh, 32, of Lucedale, was arrested Monday with the assistance of the Mobile County, Ala., sheriff’s department.

The sheriff’s department met with family members of Kayla Brooke Crawford, 31, of Lucedale, on March 31 about Crawford being missing.

“The last contact her family had with her was in late March of this year,” a statement reads. “GCSO Criminal Investigators and deputies have spent the time since that report following up on any and all leads in this case, including working with other jurisdictions to locate and question known associates of Ms. Crawford and her family. Additionally, a ground search involving many different agencies was conducted in an attempt to locate the victim or any information as to her whereabouts.”

The department received an arrest warrant for first degree murder for McIntosh Thursday. He was also wanted on a bench warrant for failure to appear for drug court.

“Sheriff Keith Havard would like to thank all those individuals and agencies that continue to assist in this investigation, and he commends the hard work and dedication of the investigators and deputies who have spent countless man-hours following leads and sifting through information,” the statement reads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 601-947-4811 or the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-787-5898.