Mississippi club caught up in controversy again. Underage male hospitalized after fight, weeks after shooting injures four security guards Published 6:27 am Monday, July 31, 2023

A Mississippi nightclub continues to make headlines weeks after a shooting in an adjacent parking lot injured four security guards in a hail of gunfire.

An underage male was reportedly hospitalized after a physical altercation at Jacques’ nightclub in Vicksburg.

However, Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the Vicksburg Police Department was not notified, through 911 or otherwise, about the incident until hours late on Friday morning.

Jones confirmed that the underage male was with some other 20-year-olds inside the establishment when the altercation took place. She could not confirm whether the underage individuals were drinking alcohol.

The police department was able to obtain some video footage of the fight, which it is reviewing, she said. Jones also confirmed that the fight began inside the club, which was followed by the individuals being removed from the premises.

The incident comes less than a week after the City of Vicksburg filed a petition to declare Jacques’ nightclub a public nuisance. The petition was filed based on two shooting incidents that took place earlier this year in the parking lot adjacent to the establishment: one in which four security guards were wounded and another in which more than 100 shots were fired into several vehicles.

The investigation into the fight is ongoing.

Phone calls to Kenneth Rector, attorney for Jacques’, were not returned.