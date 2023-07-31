Mississippi man arrested for trying to set sexual encounter with 12-year-old Published 8:52 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

A Summit man has been arrested and charged with child exploitation.

On Saturday, July 29, the Brookhaven Police Department began investigating Benny Myers of Summit. The investigation revealed that Myers, 43, was attempting to lure a 12-year-old child to meet with him for sex. BPD utilized an undercover officer to meet with Myers at his chosen meeting location. With assistance from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and investigators of the 14th District Attorney’s Office, Myers was taken into custody without incident at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday, just five hours after the initial report.

A search warrant was then executed at Myers’ home, with the help of Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics. The search resulted in the seizure of numerous electronic devices that will be processed as evidence.

Myers was booked into the Lincoln County Jail.

“This case is a prime example of why we should all continue to encourage parents to teach their children about safety measures and the importance of maintaining personal security in all aspects of life, especially in social media. In this case the child was brave enough to come forward in a timely manner,” a statement released by the District Attorney’s Office stated. “

In thanking the various agencies for their involvement with this case, the statement also said, “This case is also a prime example of what it looks like when law enforcement comes together to help save a child … They could not have done any better.”

The case remains under investigation.