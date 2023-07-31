Mississippi Skies: Extreme heat, ‘heat stroke imminent’ for parts of the state Tuesday Published 9:27 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

It has been hot, no doubt, but it’s about to get even hotter. The National Weather Service used strong language to warn of the dangers of the heat wave kicking off August.

A Level 4 Extreme Risk for dangerous heat covers the southwestern quadrant of the Magnolia State Tuesday through Thursday. Cities in the Level 4 zone include Yazoo City, Vicksburg, Port Gibson, Natchez, Brookhaven, Jackson, McComb, Prentiss, Magee, and Columbia. High temps near 100 degrees are expected with heat indexes up to 115.

“Heat Stroke imminent with prolonged outdoor activity,” the NWS cautioned.

A Level 3 where “heat stroke increasingly likely with prolonged outdoor activity” circles the Level 4 and includes from Greenville and Cleveland to Laurel and Hattiesburg.

Levels 1 and 2 cover the rest of the state where fatigue and heat exhaustion are the main concerns.

As far as rain goes, Sunday was our best chance for a while. It’s looking pretty dry for the next several days. For those of us looking forward to cooler weather, at least Tuesday begins August and the “ber” months are on their way! Mississippi natives know we can have some pretty hot days through October, but cooler nights in long-range models bring some hope.

North Mississippi

Increasing clouds with a high of 91. Partly cloudy Tuesday night with a low of 71.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 94 and heat index of 99. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 71.

South Mississippi

Sunny with dangerous heat. High near 99 and heat index of 108. Partly cloudy Tuesday night with a low of 74.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with a high of 100 and heat index of 109. Partly cloudy Tuesday night with a low of 77.