Trial set for Mississippi father, son duo accused of attempted murder of FedEx driver Published 9:36 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

Lincoln County judge David Strong walked into a packed courtroom Monday. There was not an open seat to be found in the courtroom as the gears of the justice system started to turn.

Gregory Charles Case and Brandon Gregory Case, each charged with attempted murder, conspiracy and shooting into a motor vehicle, had their docket motions heard at the same time. The defense and prosecution had no announcements for the call to trial. Strong set the first day of trial to be August 15, 2023.

Gregory and Brandon were arrested in connection with a Jan. 24, 2022, shooting. Demonterio Gibson, a delivery driver for FedEx, was delivering packages in a Hertz rental truck with a FedEx magnet on it when Gregory Case attempted to block his exit with his pickup truck, Gibson said.

He maneuvered around the pickup and encountered Brandon aiming a handgun at him. Gibson said he maneuvered around Brandon and called his manager and the Brookhaven Police Department. Brandon and Gregory allegedly chased Gibson in their pickup truck as far as Interstate 55 and fired repeated gunshots.

Brookhaven Police Department Chief Kenneth Collins reported Gibson and his manager filed a complaint the following morning with BPD. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation were contacted to assist in the investigation.

On Feb. 1, 2022, the Cases surrendered to police in the presence of their attorneys. At the time, they were charged with conspiracy and shooting into a motor vehicle.

In November 2022, a grand jury indicted the Cases on charges of conspiracy, attempted murder and shooting into a motor vehicle. They were arrested and each bonded out on $500,000 bonds.

In January 2023, Gibson filed a lawsuit against FedEx, the City of Brookhaven and Brookhaven Police Chief Kenny Collins.