Want a say in Mississippi's public schools' future? MDE announces new superintendent timeline, including public survey

The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) announced the timeline and process for the search for a permanent state superintendent of education Monday.

August 14, 2023: Application period opens

September 5-22, 2023: Public survey released on desired qualities and priorities of next state superintendent of education

October 19, 2023: Application deadline

December 2023: Candidate interviews and selection

The SBE is working with the firm McPherson & Jacobson, LLC, to lead the search process. Applicants may apply online at the firm’s website, macnjake.com.

Currently, Dr. Ray Morgigno serves as the interim state superintendent of education. The SBE voted on May 18 to allow an individual who is named interim state superintendent to be eligible to apply for the permanent position.

Senate confirmation during the 2024 legislative session is required to complete the appointment process.