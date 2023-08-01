Alabama couple leads Mississippi officers on chase after reportedly stealing from garage sale Published 6:14 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023

An Alabama couple was arrested after leading officers on a chase down the interstate through two Mississippi communities after police say they stole items from a garage sale.

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW:

Steven Garner, 44, was charged with receiving stolen property, felony fleeing and petit larceny. Garner is also wanted for receiving stolen property and attempting to elude in Cullman County, Alabama.

Dana Morales, 51, was charged with receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime. Morales is also wanted for receiving stolen property in Cullman County, Alabama.

WLBT News in Jackson reports that at 9 a.m. Monday, Madison police responded to reports of a couple who had stolen multiple items from a garage sale, including gas cans. The garage sale was in the Windsor Hills neighborhood in Madison.

Officers attempted to stop a 2003 Toyota Tundra truck on Highway 463 near Interstate 55, when the truck fled south on Interstate 55 with officers in pursuit.

The truck was identified as being stolen from Walker County, Alabama.

The chase continued on the interstate into Jackson, where the truck exited on Beasley Road. The Capitol Police Department then began to assist in the chase that continued on several Jackson city streets and onto Interstate 220.

The chase eventually ended on Congress Street in Jackson, with the driver and occupant surrendering to officers.

During the chase, one of the Capitol Police officers was involved in an accident with another vehicle. No injuries were reported from the accident.