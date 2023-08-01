Mississippi Skies: Dangerous long-lasting excessive heat now likely for another few weeks Published 8:25 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

At least one region of Mississippi now has a long-range forecast that includes excessive heat warnings and advisories for another two or three weeks without much of a break.

The National Weather Service office in New Orleans/Baton Rouge expects at least a 70 to 80 percent chance of above-normal highs at least through Aug. 11. Although excessive heat warnings in place already caution about safety for people and animals outdoors or without air conditioning, this NWS office cautioned days upon days of the dangerous heat can be even more dangerous because isn’t much of a chance for bodies to recover.

We’ll be mostly dry Wednesday, but heat extremes and high humidity could help an isolated shower or thunderstorm to develop in the afternoon. The best chance, although a very small chance, is in southern Mississippi Wednesday.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high near 92. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 74.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 95 and heat index of 105. Mostly clear Wednesday night with a low of 75.

South Mississippi

Sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible in the late afternoon. High of 98 and heat index of 107. Becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low of 73.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 100 and a heat index of 108. Mostly clear Wednesday night with a low of 78.