Filet mignon of chicken just weeks away for Huey Magoo’s third Mississippi location Published 2:01 pm Wednesday, August 2, 2023

The restaurant chain touted as serving the filet mignon of chicken could be weeks away from opening its newest Mississippi restaurant.

Construction crews recently finished the paving for the new Brookhaven Huey Magoo’s that will be located at 110 US51 between Bumpers and O’Reilly Auto Parts.

The restaurant chain takes pride in serving its signature chicken tenders made from real chicken tenderloins. The founders of the restaurant chain call their tenders the filet mignon and the best 3% of the chicken.

Owner Kristi Powell-Orr confirmed that the restaurant is one step closer to opening.

Huey Magoos had previously hoped to open by May and June, but the weather and supply chain issues have hindered the project.

Brookhaven’s location will be the third Huey Magoos location in Mississippi when it opens.

Powell-Orr said They do not have a firm date yet on when the location will be officially open but they are waiting on “a few key pieces,” to fall in place.

She added “Hopefully all those pieces happen next week.”

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens. The Brookhaven store will be the third location for the restaurant chain that has stores across the Southeastern US.