Four Mississippi Lottery players miss billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot by just one ball, still take thousands home Published 6:08 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

As the Mega Millions jackpot continues to reach stratospheric levels, four lucky Mississippi Lottery players who bought tickets for Tuesday night’s narrowly missed the billion-dollar jackpot by just one ball. Instead of winning the jackpot, the four Mississippi players won a combined total of $70,000 in the drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $1.25 billion after no one beat the odds Tuesday night and won the massive lottery prize.

The winning numbers drawn were: 8, 24, 30, 45, 61 and the yellow ball: 12.

While no one in Mississippi won the big jackpot, four Mississippi Lottery players matched the yellow ball and four of the five white balls, according to the Mississippi Lottery website.

The four Mississippi players won a $10,000 prize, including one lucky winner who purchased the Mega Plier option – multiplying their winnings by four times to $40,000.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18, allowing it to grow larger and larger. The $1.25 billion prize for Friday’s drawing is one of the largest in U.S. history. Tuesday night’s drawing for $1.1 billion was the 30th straight without a winner.

The lottery drought is due to a combination of poor luck and terrible odds, as the chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million. The odds of winning smaller prizes, ranging from $2 to $1 million, are significantly better.