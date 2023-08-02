It may be hot, but is it the hottest ever in Mississippi? Current temps not close to high recorded in 1930. Published 11:32 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

With outside temperatures reaching the low 100s, you might think that new record high temperatures are being set across the Magnolia State.

And yet, many of the high temperatures experienced this week are cool compared to the record high 115-degree day that was recorded in Mississippi in 1930. According to data compiled by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the maximum recorded temperature in Mississippi was on July 29, 1930 in Holly Springs, Mississippi.

Record high temperatures in surrounding states include:

Alabama – 112 degrees – September 6, 1925 – Centreville

Louisiana – 114 degrees – August 10, 1936 – Plain Dealing

Florida – 109 degrees – June 29, 1931 – Monticello

Tennessee – 113 degrees – August 9, 1930 – Perryville

According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, extremely dangerous heat in Mississippi is expected through this weekend as high temperatures range from the upper 90s into the lower 100s.

Heat indices will be as high as 110-120 degrees during the daytime.

For central and western portions of the area, these extremely dangerous heat conditions will likely persist for several consecutive days, with limited relief at night.

Frequent cooling and hydration breaks are recommended when working outdoors. Heat exhaustion or heat stroke will be likely with prolonged outdoor activity.

