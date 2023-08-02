Mississippi man arrested on 9 counts of auto burglary, just days after being charged with 4 previous auto thefts Published 5:05 pm Wednesday, August 2, 2023

A Mississippi man has been charged with nine counts of auto burglary, just days after he was previously arrested and out on bond on other auto burglary charges.

In late July, the Oxford Police Department took multiple reports of auto burglaries that occurred at businesses near West Oxford Loop and Highway 6 West.

After investigation, Shandon Coleman, 30, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with nine counts of Auto Burglary.

Coleman was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and was issued a $20,000 bond.

The bond was revoked due to Coleman being out on a previous felony bond for auto burglary.

Coleman was arrested in early July on four counts of auto burglary related to burglaries in 2200 block of University Avenue in Oxford.