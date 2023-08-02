Mississippi Skies: Heat index as high as 114 Thursday. Will we get any relief from some rain? Published 9:15 pm Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Most of us will be very close to hitting the 100-degree real temperature mark Thursday with heat indexes up to 114.

Although our neighbors in Alabama have decent rain chances for the entire state, it looks like most of us will stay dry. A shower or thunderstorm could develop because of the heat and humidity, but we don’t expect anything long-lasting or widespread in the Magnolia State. If there is, the best chance will be of a shower or storm from the unsettled disturbance over Alabama, and those would be along the eastern region of Mississippi near the state line. If you are traveling next door Thursday, be careful as northern Alabama has a threat of a tornado or two.

Most of us will remain under an Excessive Heat Warning Thursday. Be safe outside and check on others without air conditioning or fans.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 97 and heat index near 110. Mostly clear Thursday night with a low of 78.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 101 and heat index of 114. Mostly clear with a low of 78.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 99 and heat index of 112. A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Becoming mostly clear overnight with a low of 76.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high near 100 and heat index of 106. A couple showers or thunderstorms are possible in the mid-afternoon. Mostly clear Thursday night with a low of 77.