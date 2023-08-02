Mississippi undercover informant robbed at gunpoint during operation

Published 8:27 pm Wednesday, August 2, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Three Mississippi men are facing armed robbery charges for allegedly robbing an undercover informant during an law enforcement operation.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit was holding an undercover operation near Shannon. During the investigation, the undercover information was robbed at gunpoint.

The suspects allegedly stole his money, but the informant was able to escape the scene. Agents quickly arrived and arrested the three people without incident.

The sheriff’s department contacted and executed a search warrant at the property. According to a press release, they were able to find evidence of the robbery and narcotics.

Arrested were:

  • Shon Grant, 28, of Shannon – Armed Robbery, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute; $40,000 bond
  • Dewitt Shelby, 42, of Tupelo – Armed Robbery; $15,000 bond
  • Lemuel Scruggs, 20, of Tupelo – Armed Robbery; $10,000 bond

