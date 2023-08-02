Mississippi woman out on probation arrested for reportedly stealing vehicle Published 10:48 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

A Mississippi woman out on probation was arrested after reportedly stealing a vehicle.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Ashaunti Brown, 21, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle Theft.

On July 24th, 2023, the Oxford Police Department responded to the 2600 block of Jackson Avenue for a report of a stolen vehicle.

After an investigation, Brown was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle Theft.

Brown was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $5,000 bond.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Brown due to her being out on probation.