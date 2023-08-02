Mississippi woman out on probation arrested for reportedly stealing vehicle

Published 10:48 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman out on probation was arrested after reportedly stealing a vehicle.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 

Ashaunti Brown, 21, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle Theft.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

On July 24th, 2023, the Oxford Police Department responded to the 2600 block of Jackson Avenue for a report of a stolen vehicle.

After an investigation, Brown was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle Theft.

Brown was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $5,000 bond.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Brown due to her being out on probation.

More News

Filet mignon of chicken just weeks away for Huey Magoo’s third Mississippi location

It may be hot, but is it the hottest ever in Mississippi? Current temps not close to high recorded in 1930.

Four Mississippi Lottery players miss billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot by just one ball, still take thousands home

Sheriff: Five male inmates tear down light in shower, gain access to female block of Mississippi county jail

Print Article