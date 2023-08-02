Mississippi woman out on probation arrested for reportedly stealing vehicle
Published 10:48 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023
A Mississippi woman out on probation was arrested after reportedly stealing a vehicle.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Ashaunti Brown, 21, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle Theft.
On July 24th, 2023, the Oxford Police Department responded to the 2600 block of Jackson Avenue for a report of a stolen vehicle.
After an investigation, Brown was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle Theft.
Brown was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $5,000 bond.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Brown due to her being out on probation.