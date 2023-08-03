Beloved Louisiana Catholic priest killed in wreck on Mississippi interstate

Published 2:29 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A beloved Louisiana Catholic priest was killed Wednesday afternoon after a wreck on a stretch of Mississippi interstate.

The Rev. Mark Beard,  the pastor at St. Helena Catholic Church in Amite, Louisiana, died in the wreck just north of the Mississippi-Louisiana state line on Interstate 55.

According to reports, the wreck happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that Beard was driving south on I-55 when his vehicle went off the roadway, hit a median and ran into a culvert. The vehicle Beard was driving then reportedly overturned.

A Baton Rouge native, Beard was a graduate of Catholic High and went to Louisiana State University for college. Beard later became a priest and has as been described by friends and parishioners as an incredible person doing incredible work in the church.

 

More News

Mississippi man and his dog found dead at boat dock; extreme heat suspected in death

Three arrested after firing AR-style rifles in air near Mississippi park where children were playing baseball

Lawn crew discovers dead body near Mississippi community center

Sister Hazel, other acts to headline Mississippi balloon festival

Print Article