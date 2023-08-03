Lawn crew discovers dead body near Mississippi community center Published 5:13 am Thursday, August 3, 2023

Police are investigating after a lawn crew discovered the dead body of a Mississippi man Wednesday morning.

WAPT News in Jackson reports that the dead body was discovered at approximately 9 a.m. near the Sykes Community Center in the 500 block of Sykes Road in Jackson.

The victim, who was identified as Markell Brown, 28, had trauma to his face doing to the Hinds County coroner.

The family of the victim said Brown had been missing more than 24 hours before they were told about his death.

The case remains under investigation.