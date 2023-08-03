Lawn crew discovers dead body near Mississippi community center

Published 5:13 am Thursday, August 3, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Police are investigating after a lawn crew discovered the dead body of a Mississippi man Wednesday morning.

WAPT News in Jackson reports that the dead body was discovered at approximately 9 a.m. near the Sykes Community Center in the 500 block of Sykes Road in Jackson.

The victim, who was identified as Markell Brown, 28, had trauma to his face doing to the Hinds County coroner.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The family of the victim said Brown had been missing more than 24 hours before they were told about his death.

The case remains under investigation.

More News

Three arrested after firing AR-style rifles in air near Mississippi park where children were playing baseball

Sister Hazel, other acts to headline Mississippi balloon festival

Mississippi researcher finds possible way to lessen postpartum depression and parental distress

Mississippi university continues international work towards food security

Print Article