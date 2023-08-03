Mississippi Skies: More rain chances and a severe risk for Friday Published 10:51 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

More of us have the possibility of some rain and storms Friday, but there’s also a larger area with a chance of a severe storm or two in the afternoon.

It’s still going to be hot with the only relief being a shower or storm. The best chance for precipitation is in central Mississippi. As far as severe weather goes, a Level 1 stretches in a diagonal line from the Delta to the Pine Belt. The main risk is damaging winds.

As far as the tropics go, all the systems we were watching have dissipated to the point of no development is expected within the next couple days; however, some forecasters are cautioning a system could approach the Gulf of Mexico in about a week or so. We’ll keep watching models to see what happens.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a shower or storm possible in the afternoon. High of 94 and heat index of 106. A shower or storm possible overnight, then partly cloudy with a low of 74.

Central Mississippi

Increasing clouds and a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A storm could be severe. High of 96 and heat index of 110. Partly cloudy with a shower or two possible overnight with a low of 75.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. A storm or two could become severe in the Pine Belt region. High of 101 and heat index of 112. Partly cloudy Friday night with a low of 76.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 100 and heat index of 110. A slight chance of a shower or storm in the evening, then mostly clear overnight with a low of 78.