Three arrested after firing AR-style rifles in air near Mississippi park where children were playing baseball

Published 5:54 am Thursday, August 3, 2023

By Daily Leader Staff

Three people were arrested after they reportedly fired AR-style rifles into the air near a Mississippi ballpark where children were practicing baseball.

Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said three males from Hazlehurst were arrested Tuesday afternoon after firing the rifles near Exchange Club Park while children were in baseball practice nearby.

“We’ve got a lot of gang members in jail, and we’re working with state and federal agencies,” Collins said.

The chief said several agencies responded and worked together late into the night Tuesday to investigate the case.

 

