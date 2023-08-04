Drive-by shooting injures woman, 5-year-old in Mississippi city

Published 10:00 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

By Daily Leader Staff

A Brookhaven woman and a child were injured during a shooting early Friday morning.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday, the police department received a report of shots fired on Georgia Avenue, according to Chief Kenneth Collins. When officers arrived, they found an adult female and a 5-year-old child had been struck by bullets in a drive-by shooting.

They were then transported to King’s Daughters Medical Center for treatment.

“This case is presently under investigation,” Collins said. “We are going to use every resource possible — local, state and federal agencies — to assist in apprehending the suspects responsible in this situation.”

