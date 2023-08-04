It’s been nearly two weeks since Mississippi teen left house. Have you seen her?

Published 5:34 am Friday, August 4, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Nearly two weeks after a Mississippi teen left her home, officials continue to look for the runaway.

The Hattiesburg Police Department continues to ask for the public’s help in locating Jakeda Hadley, 16, of Hattiesburg.

Police day Hadley ran away from her residence on North 40th Avenue around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, July 24.

She was last seen wearing blue denim capri pants, a dark green shirt and brown shoes.

She is approximately 5’9″ and 120lbs.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police at 601-545-4971.

