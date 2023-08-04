Mississippi Skies: Decent rain chances for some of us Saturday

Published 10:03 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Forecast models are showing more rain and storms for a few of us Saturday and at least a shot of a shower for most of us.

Although showers and storms won’t be widespread, the entire state has at least a 30 percent chance of a brief shower or storm. The northern region of the state has a 50 percent chance.

Midrange models are showing we could finally have some significant rain chances for most of us next week with highs dropping a few degrees. After that, we’ll be watching to see which tropical models are correct next week as some are suggesting development of a system nearing the Gulf in about a week.

North Mississippi

Scattered showers and storms possible in the morning and then again in the afternoon. Mostly sunny between storms with a high of 95 and heat index of 105. A slight chance of a shower overnight with a low of 74.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a slight chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. High near 99 and heat index of 114. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 76.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the late afternoon and evening. High near 100 and heat index of 114. Mostly clear in the evening, them cloudy overnight with a low of 75.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a shower or storm possible in the late afternoon and evening. High of 100 and heat index of 112. Partly cloudy Saturday night with a low of 79.

