Owner of Mississippi medical marijuana dispensary arrested Published 4:57 am Friday, August 4, 2023

The owner of a Mississippi medical marijuana dispensary has been arrested.

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mark Anthony Cash, owner of The Green Guys Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Saltillo. They charged him with 3 counts of Sale of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.

On Monday, July 24, 2023, Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) Agents obtained a signed knock and announce search warrant from First District Circuit Judge Michael P. Mills authorizing the search of The Green Guys Medical Cannabis Dispensary located at 2546 Highway 145, Saltillo.

Cash is the sole proprietor of that business. He is the known and documented owner of this dispensary (DSPY009841).

On Friday, July 28, the search warrant was executed with the assistance of the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Saltillo Police Department, and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Agents without incident.

The search warrant resulted in Cash being found in possession of marijuana and alleged THC Edible Gummies not purchased through the State of Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program.

As a result of which, he was charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.

A subsequent search warrant of Cash’s residence was executed, and numerous firearms, cash, and illegal drugs were found. As a result of firearms being found his charges may be enhanced.

Items Seized:

Approximately 2 pounds of non METRC Compliant Marijuana

(111) 2.5 lbs. bags of alleged THC Gummies non-METRC compliant (22,000 gummies)

(4) Handguns

$2,033.25 in U.S. Currency

Cash was booked at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Charges may be upgraded at Grand Jury pending crime lab analysis.

Judge Marilyn Reed set his bond at $25,000 at his initial appearance.

This is the result of a month-long joint investigation between the MS ABC, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Saltillo Police Department, and North MS Narcotics Unit.