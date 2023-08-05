Mississippi Skies: Sunday to remain hot; next chance of severe weather is coming Published 10:41 pm Saturday, August 5, 2023

Other than hot, steamy breezes across the state, Sunday should be fairly quiet. There will be plenty of sunshine with heat indexes reaching up to 114 for some of us.

Most of the day will be dry, but we do have a very slight chance for an isolated shower or storm in every part of the state, especially northern Mississippi.

Monday will bring our next chance for severe weather. A Level 1 covers most of the state from northern Mississippi into southern Mississippi. The biggest risk will be for damaging winds from Monday afternoon to Monday night.

The tropics remain quiet with no development expected within the next two days.

North Mississippi

Fog early, then mostly sunny with a high near 94. Heat index near 103. A few showers or storms in the afternoon. Sunday night, expect partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or storm possible. Low of 76.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with only a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. High of 96 and heat index of 107. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 76.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 100 and heat index of 114. There’s a very slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm developing in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear with a low of 76.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. High of 99 and heat index of 111. Mostly clear Sunday night with a low of 80.