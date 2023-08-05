Woman’s trailer, dogs taken by Mississippi city as ministry tries to help; city says woman had plenty of time to do something first Published 12:08 pm Saturday, August 5, 2023

A trailer at the center of controversy between Brookhaven’s board of aldermen and police chief was towed away Thursday. Christina Andrews owns the trailer and said it was removed from the parking lot by the former Piggly Wiggly.

Andrews said last week her biggest fear was if the police towed the trailer, they would take her dogs away.

She said the trailer was taken to Davis Wrecker and her dogs were taken in by Animal Control Thursday afternoon. Police Chief Kenny Collins confirmed the dogs were taken in by animal control and Davis Wrecker had towed the trailer Friday.

An employee at Davis Wrecker said the trailer was picked up by Andrews Friday afternoon.

The trailer came up in a July 18th city board meeting as Collins updated the board on code enforcement. He told the board the trailer owned by Andrews was an “eyesore,” and needed to be removed but Brookhaven Outreach Ministries was trying to help with her situation.

On July 27, Collins said the department would give Andrews until August 3 to move the trailer before code enforcement got involved.

Collins said Animal Control is feeding and taking care of the dogs for Andrews. Heat was a concern for the dogs.

“They were taken to the pound and will be kept cool because they have been cooped up in that hot trailer,” Collins said. “We have all the animals, and she can come get them when she gets established.”