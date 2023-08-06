‘Grace Wins’ as faith-based movie produced in Mississippi ready for premiere Published 8:43 pm Sunday, August 6, 2023

It’s a wrap.

The final cuts and edits are done, the finished product is in the can and it’s time for the world to see “Grace Wins,” a faith-based film produced by Linda Sweezer Enterprises and Intrigue Films.

“We’re preparing for the red carpet part,” said the Rev. Linda Sweezer-Rowster. “We’ve had a screening for the cast and crew and all the main characters were at the screening. It was well-received; everyone enjoyed it.”

She said the premier showing of “Grace Wins” is Sept. 30 at a yet-to-be-named venue.

“We’re still trying to find a venue for the screening,” Sweezer-Rowster said, adding that Vicksburg’s Ardis T. Williams Sr. Auditorium is being considered as a possible venue.

She said people can get information on the film through its website, www.gracewinsthemovie.com, which features photographs from the movie’s production, background on the story and a clip from the film.

The website will also provide information on the movie’s Sept. 30 public screening, tickets, and location.

“People can stay tuned because we will have the information there,” Sweezer-Rowster said.

Sweezer-Rowster described “Grace Wins” as a realistic drama that features the struggles of Brian, the main character, who is dealing with the consequences of substance abuse spurred by his family background of domestic violence.

The film depicts the highs and lows of Brian’s situations and how he navigates through them.

The film also highlights the bravery of Angela, Brian’s girlfriend, who helps him discover the depth of true love in the midst of chaos.

Additionally, the story follows Samuel, an unconventional counselor, who cultivates spiritual renewal for Brian through his life-changing wisdom. The film seeks to encourage its audience by showing the redemptive nature of God’s grace and love.

“Grace Wins” was originally planned as a play, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to be postponed.

During the pandemic, Sweezer-Rowster said she hired some producers from Arizona to help her with the screenplay for the movie.

“When the pandemic loosened its grip,” she said, “We thought it was a good moment to go ahead.”

Filming began in April 2022.

Sweezer-Rowster said the production’s goal is to make the film available for streaming through different services and at venues where ticket prices will be affordable.

“We’re looking for a distributor now,” she said.

She said knowing the film is complete has made her feel “so much better; it’s wonderful.”

As executive producer, Sweezer-Rowster said she viewed every scene that was shot.

“Seeing everything coming together is so much better.”

She said the response and participation in the film by local residents who served as extras and the local businesses was exceptional.

“The response from the people was wonderful,” she said. “I’m so happy with the people of Vicksburg, the people who were extras and the businesses that supported us; they let us use their buildings and stores without charge and were very helpful, which was wonderful because shooting movies on location can be very expensive.”