Hoping to see Dolly Parton in Mississippi? Get ready to pay big bucks! Published 5:02 pm Sunday, August 6, 2023

Excitement for classic country fans has been building since Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music announced Dolly Parton would open the 2023 season at a Mississippi venue, but quickly fizzled for some when ticket prices were announced.

“Access to the limited seating inside the Ellis Theater will range from $350 to $3500,” the website reads. “There is a strict limit of four tickets per person or household for inside seating.”

According to the Congress of Country Music social media pages, the Ellis Theater in Philadelphia holds 500 people.

“Please remember and understand that this event is a fundraising event and not just a concert, so the guidelines, rules, and other ‘normal’ concert protocol may be a little different than what you’re used to,” a statement from the venue reads. “We do apologize for any inconveniences, but we want everyone to come and enjoy the day with us and have a great time with an absolutely AMAZING and very gracious lady in support of worthy causes: Dolly’s Imagination Library and the Congress of Country Music.”

There will be two performances on August 26.

“Dolly has so very graciously agreed to two performances!! This is such an incredible gift, and we are so very thankful to Dolly for adding a second performance,” a statement reads. “The first performance will be at 3 p.m. with a second performance at 7 p.m. Both shows will be full performances. There will not be an opening act for either of the two performances.”

There is a more cost-friendly option for people near Philadelphia. For $35 per ticket, people can gather outside the theater to watch the concert on a large screen. There will also be food and drink vendors to help make the August night more pleasant.

“We will have Dolly, larger than life, on the Dollytron! We will be turning historic, downtown Philadelphia into one big Dolly Party,” the release states. “Ticket prices for access to the Dolly Party and Dollytron viewing area will be $35. The outdoor event area will have food and beverage vendors to keep everyone fed and hydrated. The viewing area will feature a gigantic Dollytron video-wall that will be broadcasting the live going-ons inside the Ellis Theater so that we can help everyone be a part of this incredible event. Outdoor viewing will take place rain or shine. Please bring your chair! We do ask that you not make a large, blanketed area or pallet. We want everyone to be able to have a seat.”

The link for tickets will go live at 9 a.m. Tuesday. It will be posted on the venue’s Facebook page and at

www.congressofcountrymusic.org.