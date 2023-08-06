Mississippi child injured in 4-wheeler wreck Published 8:45 pm Sunday, August 6, 2023

A child was injured as the result of a four-wheeler wreck Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 2:24 p.m., Brookhaven Police officers responded to a call of a wreck at Dr. A. L. Lott Field on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Two children were riding an ATV on the south side of Lott Field near the ditch when it overturned. Both riders were thrown from the vehicle, Chief Kenneth Collins said.

One suffered injuries and was transported by ambulance to King’s Daughters Medical Center.

“These are strong, fast, dangerous vehicles, and riders need parental supervision when using them,” Collins said.

He said the same goes for golf carts.

“My heart goes out to the child hurt and their family,” Collins said. “We are praying for their recovery.”

The City of Brookhaven prohibits the use of ATVs on public roadways and regulates the use of golf carts. Some exceptions apply, such as parades.