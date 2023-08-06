Mississippi Skies: Sunny and hot with a few storms; storms could be severe Published 8:40 pm Sunday, August 6, 2023

Even though most of the Magnolia State will remain sunny and hot Monday, there is a chance that storms that do develop could quickly strengthen, similar to what we saw in northern Mississippi Sunday.

Some damage was reported due to strong and severe storms, and multiple north Mississippi media outlets reported that two people died when a tree fell onto their car in Chickasaw County.

For Monday, we have a Level 1 severe risk for most of the state with a southern line from Natchez to Brookhaven to Hattiesburg. The biggest risk is for damaging wind.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with scattered showers or thunderstorms possible throughout the day and evening. High near 94 and heat index of 102. A few more showers and storms possible overnight with a low of 71.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 98 and heat index of 110 with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. Mostly clear in the evening with a few showers or storms possible overnight. Low of 72.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 101. Heat index of 110. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 77.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 100 and heat index of 111. Mostly clear Monday night with a low of 80.