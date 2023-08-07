It’s time to vote, Mississippi. Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday’s Primary Election. Published 8:01 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

In case you’ve missed the seemingly constant attack ads and political commercials, here’s a reminder that Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Mississippi.

From the state’s governor to a county’s supervisor, this is leading up to the “major one” when it comes to elections for local, regional, and state leadership. Tuesday is the day voters will nominate people from each major political party to face each other in the November General Election. Should no one receive a majority of the vote Tuesday, there will be a Primary Election Runoff in three weeks.

Since Mississippi has closed primaries, Tuesday’s election will certainly be missing some names seen in newspaper ads and television commercials, depending on which ballot one chooses. Voters must select either a Republican or a Democrat ballot, and independent candidates won’t show up on the ballots until the General Election in November.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. If you haven’t checked since redistricting, be sure to click here to find current polling places. Voters in line by 7 p.m. must be allowed to vote. Also, don’t forget an ID.

Statewide candidates voters will find on either Democrat or Republican ballots include:

Governor

Democrat

Brandon Presley

Republican

David Grady Hardigree

Tate Reeves

John Witcher

Lieutenant Governor

Democrat

Ryan Grover

Republican

Delbert Hosemann

Tiffany Longino

Chris McDaniel

Secretary of State

Democrat

Shuwaski A. Young

Republican

Michael Watson

Attorney General

Democrat

Greta Kemp Martin

Republican

Lynn Fitch

State Treasurer

Democrat

Addie L. Green

Republican

David McRae

State Auditor

Democrat

Larry Bradford

Republican

Shad White

Commissioner of Agriculture & Commerce

Democrat

Robert “Brad” Bradford Sr.

Bethany Hill

Terry Rogers II

Republican

Andy Gipson

Commissioner of Insurance

Democrat

Bruce Burton

Republican

Mike Chaney

Mitch Young

Other races voters will see with candidates depending on local counties and districts include:

Public Service Commissioner

Transportation Commissioner

District Attorney

State Senate

State House of Representatives

Sheriff

Coroner

Supervisor

Circuit Clerk

Chancery Clerk

Tax Assessor/Collector

County Attorney

Justice Court Judge

Constable

Some counties may have unique positions, such as a surveyor, that not counties have.