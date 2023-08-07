It’s time to vote, Mississippi. Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday’s Primary Election.

Published 8:01 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

By Magnolia State Live



In case you’ve missed the seemingly constant attack ads and political commercials, here’s a reminder that Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Mississippi.

From the state’s governor to a county’s supervisor, this is leading up to the “major one” when it comes to elections for local, regional, and state leadership. Tuesday is the day voters will nominate people from each major political party to face each other in the November General Election. Should no one receive a majority of the vote Tuesday, there will be a Primary Election Runoff in three weeks.

Since Mississippi has closed primaries, Tuesday’s election will certainly be missing some names seen in newspaper ads and television commercials, depending on which ballot one chooses. Voters must select either a Republican or a Democrat ballot, and independent candidates won’t show up on the ballots until the General Election in November.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. If you haven’t checked since redistricting, be sure to click here to find current polling places. Voters in line by 7 p.m. must be allowed to vote. Also, don’t forget an ID.

Statewide candidates voters will find on either Democrat or Republican ballots include:

Governor

Democrat

  • Brandon Presley

Republican

  • David Grady Hardigree
  • Tate Reeves
  • John Witcher

Lieutenant Governor

Democrat

  • Ryan Grover

Republican

  • Delbert Hosemann
  • Tiffany Longino
  • Chris McDaniel

Secretary of State

Democrat

  • Shuwaski A. Young

Republican

  • Michael Watson

Attorney General

Democrat

  • Greta Kemp Martin

Republican

  • Lynn Fitch

State Treasurer

Democrat

  • Addie L. Green

Republican

  • David McRae

State Auditor

Democrat

  • Larry Bradford

Republican

  • Shad White

Commissioner of Agriculture & Commerce

Democrat

  • Robert “Brad” Bradford Sr.
  • Bethany Hill
  • Terry Rogers II

Republican

  • Andy Gipson

Commissioner of Insurance

Democrat

  • Bruce Burton

Republican

  • Mike Chaney
  • Mitch Young

Other races voters will see with candidates depending on local counties and districts include:

  • Public Service Commissioner
  • Transportation Commissioner
  • District Attorney
  • State Senate
  • State House of Representatives
  • Sheriff
  • Coroner
  • Supervisor
  • Circuit Clerk
  • Chancery Clerk
  • Tax Assessor/Collector
  • County Attorney
  • Justice Court Judge
  • Constable

Some counties may have unique positions, such as a surveyor, that not counties have.

