Mississippi no-kill animal shelter asking for donations to stay open Published 9:11 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

A Mississippi no-kill animal shelter is asking the public for donations to stay open.

The Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League recently was forced to pay back an SBA loan through the government’s COVID response. Although many churches, business owners, and other organizations had loans forgiven, the ARL did not.

“To keep our doors open, feed animals in need, and assist in getting animals crucial veterinary care, our rescue needs $30,000 by Oct. 1 to continue to meet the ever growing needs of the animals we care for and help within our Jones County community,” board president Belinda Ainsworth said. “The economic changes that have impacted our community and country have not been lost on our small non-profit. Recently, we have faced the challenge of paying off a $62,000 SBA loan, a COVID government loan that should not have had to be paid back. Unfortunately, ours was not forgiven, as well as trying to manage several unusually expensive vet bills.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the ARL meet its goal of not only staying open but protecting and caring for more than 100 animals each year. In asking for donations, the GoFundMe post mentions Max, a dog surrendered at the Laurel facility, that is now a bomb-sniffing dog on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“Today, he is thriving, loved, and is using his natural skills to help his community,” Ainsworth said.

For more information or to make a donation, visit click here.