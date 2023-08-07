Mississippi Skies: More severe storms possible Tuesday Published 9:04 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

We’re finally getting a little break! Just about everyone across the state has a chance of some rain or a thunderstorm Tuesday. Unfortunately, the rain chances come with a Level 1 risk for severe weather across most of the state.

The severe weather risk stretches from the Delta and Golden Triangle all the way down to the River Region and the Pine Belt. The biggest risk is for damaging winds, but heavy rain and hail are also possible.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. High of 85. Mostly cloudy Tuesday night with a slight chance of a shower or storm. Low of 71.

Central Mississippi

Showers and storms are likely in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A storm or two could be strong to severe. High near 85. Mostly cloudy overnight with a shower or storm possible. Low of 72.

South Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and storms early, becoming likely in the afternoon. A storm or two could be severe. High of 94 and heat index of 105. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 74.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a slight chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. High near 98 and heat index of 113. Mostly clear Tuesday night with a low of 79.