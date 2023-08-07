Police investigating after shooting sends bullets into home of candidate running for Mississippi legislature Published 6:31 am Monday, August 7, 2023

Police are investigating a shooting that sent bullets through the house of a candidate running for the Mississippi state legislature.

WLBT News in Jackson reports that House of Representatives candidate Tamarra Grace Butler-Washington said she was working late on her campaign in her Jackson house when she heard gunshots outside her Jackson house.

Butler-Washington said one of the bullets shattered the glass of her windows, which sent her crawling on the floor to the back of her house. Her son and niece were sleeping in the back of the house.

The shooting happened after midnight Saturday.

Video from a nearby home shows four men firing at least 12 shots at Butler-Washington’s house before running away.

Police are working to determine if the shooting was politically motivated.

Butler-Washington is running for Mississippi House District 69. She is running to fill the seat being vacated by Rep. Alyce Clark (D).