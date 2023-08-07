Two people killed after tree falls on car traveling along rural Mississippi highway Published 5:52 am Monday, August 7, 2023

Two people were killed when a tree fell on their car as severe storms moved across north Mississippi Sunday.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that a tall pine tree fell on top of a car traveling on a rural Mississippi highway in Chickasaw County.

Officials from the Chickasaw County Coroner’s Office confirmed the deaths. The names and ages of the victims were not released Sunday.

The accident happened near Mississippi Highway 8 and County Road 94 as severe weather was traveling across the area.

The weather downed trees, creating multiple power outages in Pontotoc, Monroe, Itawamba and Tishomingo counties.