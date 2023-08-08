Hosemann survives primary challenge from McDaniel; Reeves breezes to November Published 11:39 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

As expected, Gov. Tate Reeves easily won the Republican nomination for another term and will face Democratic challenger Brandon Presley in November. Reeves earned 74.7 percent of the vote against challengers John Witcher and David Hardigree.

In the most-watched statewide race Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann ended up winning the Republican nomination against Sen. Chris McDaniel with 51.9 percent of the vote as of Tuesday night. Tiffany Longino got just more than 5 percent of the vote with many people concerned her tally would be enough to send Hosemann and McDaniel to a runoff. By the end of the night, in uncertified results, Hosemann was able to stay above the necessary majority threshold.

Hosemann will now face Democrat D. Ryan Grover in the General Election.

For Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner, Democrat Robert Bradford will face Republican Andy Gipson.

Republican Mike Chaney will face against Democrat Bruce Barton for Insurance Commissioner.

Primary elections are not yet officially certified.