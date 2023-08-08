Man seriously injured when tree falls on top of golf cart on Mississippi golf course Published 5:49 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023

A man was seriously injured when a tree fell on top of his golf cart on a Mississippi golf course Monday afternoon.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that several individuals helped remove Jarred Grimes from underneath the large tree that fell on the Natchez Trace Golf Course in Lee County.

The accident reportedly happened shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, when storms were passing across the region.

Grimes was transported to the hospital in Tupelo where he was then transferred to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Grimes suffered injuries to his spine, neck and ribs, according to family members.