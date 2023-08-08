Mississippi Skies: Enhanced severe risk with tornadoes possible for parts of the state Wednesday Published 11:47 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

A Level 3 risk has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Mississippi Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

Multiple rounds of strong to severe storms are possible, especially for the northern region of the state. A Level 3 risk covers the northern section of the state, reaching Southaven to Corinth. A Level 2 covers the rest of north Alabama. Lightning, flooding, and damaging wind are the main risk, but there is a risk for a tornado or two.

A Level 1 stretches from Cleveland to Meridian with the main risk being damaging winds.

North Mississippi

Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could be severe. High of 87. Another round of showers and storms likely overnight with strong to severe storms possible. Low of 74.

Central Mississippi

Patchy fog early, then partly sunny. A few showers and storms are possible with one or two strong to severe. High of 92 and heat index of 105. Partly cloudy Wednesday night with a few more showers and storms possible.

South Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 97 and heat index of 109. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 76.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High of 95 with a heat index of 109. Mostly clear Wednesday night with a low of 80.