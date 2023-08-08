Mississippi teen reported missing

Published 7:30 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi police department has asked for public assistance in finding a teenager missing from his home.

Southaven police need the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Dominique Williams.

Williams is a 16-year-old black male. He is approximately 6’0”, weighs 145 lbs., has a low fade haircut, and a tattoo on his hand with the name “Ashley” and a heart at the end.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Williams was last seen at his residence on Roy Drive in Southaven on Aug. 2nd around 7 a.m. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone who has possibly seen Dominique Williams or knows where he can be located is asked to contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652.

More Z-newsletter-news

Woman released from jail Sunday; found dead on Mississippi highway Tuesday

Mother arrested after taking Mississippi child away from father who had custody to live with her in Louisiana

Man seriously injured when tree falls on top of golf cart on Mississippi golf course

Mississippi teen gets $2 million bond in capital murder investigation of man found dead in car

Print Article