Mississippi teen reported missing Published 7:30 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

A Mississippi police department has asked for public assistance in finding a teenager missing from his home.

Southaven police need the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Dominique Williams.

Williams is a 16-year-old black male. He is approximately 6’0”, weighs 145 lbs., has a low fade haircut, and a tattoo on his hand with the name “Ashley” and a heart at the end.

Williams was last seen at his residence on Roy Drive in Southaven on Aug. 2nd around 7 a.m. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone who has possibly seen Dominique Williams or knows where he can be located is asked to contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652.