Mother arrested after taking Mississippi child away from father who had custody to live with her in Louisiana Published 6:13 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023

The mother of an 18-month-old child has been arrested after she reportedly took the child from her father — who has primary custody of the toddler — and carried the child to Louisiana to live.

On August 4, 2023, the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department took a report from a complainant stating that he had primary physical custody of his 18-month-old child.

He stated he believed the child’s mother, Hope Shayanne Dubois (20) of Booneville had taken the child to Louisiana to live.

The father last saw the child on July 22, 2023. This was done after a court order had been issued.

The mother, Hope Shayanne Dubois, is being charged with Interstate Removal of Child Under the Age of Fourteen by Noncustodial Parent or Relative (MCA 97-3-51).

The complainant believes his child is in danger. The mother has attempted suicide in the past and is concerned about the environment the child is in.

The suspect was arrested by the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office within hours of us confirming she had left the State of Mississippi and was in Louisiana.

The 18 month old minor child was released to the Custodial Father after he traveled from Mississippi to Louisiana.

Dubois remains in custody in Louisiana while arrangements are being made to transport her back to Prentiss County after she waived extradition.