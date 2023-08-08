Woman released from jail Sunday; found dead on Mississippi highway Tuesday Published 7:16 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

A body was found this morning on Old Highway 13 North between Skating Rink Road and Golden Pine Road just outside of Prentiss.

County workers for District 5 discovered the white female just after 8:30 a.m.

The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Hannah Loren Roberts of Silver Creek.

Roberts had been released from the Jefferson Davis County jail Sunday and left the courthouse on foot. She was arrested Aug. 4 by Prentiss Police officers for trespassing at the Western Motel.

The body has been sent to Biloxi for an autopsy. The cause of death is pending autopsy results and further investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office at 601-792-5169.

-The Prentiss Headlight