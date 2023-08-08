Woman released from jail Sunday; found dead on Mississippi highway Tuesday

Published 7:16 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

The Prentiss Headlight—JDC Deputy Stephanie Barnes blocks a possible crime scene after a body was discovered this morning by district workers.

A body was found this morning on Old Highway 13 North between Skating Rink Road and Golden Pine Road just outside of Prentiss.

County workers for District 5 discovered the white female just after 8:30 a.m.

The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Hannah Loren Roberts of Silver Creek.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Roberts had been released from the Jefferson Davis County jail Sunday and left the courthouse on foot. She was arrested Aug. 4 by Prentiss Police officers for trespassing at the Western Motel.

The body has been sent to Biloxi for an autopsy. The cause of death is pending autopsy results and further investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office at 601-792-5169.

-The Prentiss Headlight

More Z-newsletter-news

Mississippi teen reported missing

Mother arrested after taking Mississippi child away from father who had custody to live with her in Louisiana

Man seriously injured when tree falls on top of golf cart on Mississippi golf course

Mississippi teen gets $2 million bond in capital murder investigation of man found dead in car

Print Article