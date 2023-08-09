Mississippi Skies: More strong storms for some, extreme heat for others Published 9:30 pm Wednesday, August 9, 2023

A frontal system over northern Mississippi will bring more storms and heavy rainfall Thursday morning. Although the chance of severe weather isn’t as high as the past day or two, there could still be some strong to severe storms with hail and damaging winds.

In the southern part of the state, we’ll have plenty of sunshine, humidity, and hot temps. Heat index values will reach up to 115 degrees in places.

The tropics are still quiet for now. There is no chance for development over the next 48 hours.

North Mississippi

Showers and storms are likely in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. High of 89. A few more showers and storms possible in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Low of 72.

Central Mississippi

A slight chance of a shower in the morning, then a shower or storm in the afternoon. High of 94 and heat index of 109. A few isolates showers and storms in the evening, then partly cloudy. Low of 74.

South Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 100 and heat index of 111. Mostly clear Thursday night with a low of 76.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high near 98 and a heat index of 111. Mostly clear overnight with a low around 80.