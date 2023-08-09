Teen arrested, another person wanted for burglary at Mississippi business Published 7:32 pm Wednesday, August 9, 2023

A teen has been arrested and another person is wanted for the burglary of a business in a Mississippi town.

The Richton Police Department responded to an alarm at Two Rivers Outdoors Saturday. According to a statement from the police department, a handgun was stolen.

“A Perry County investigator was called to the scene to assist with the investigation,” the press release reads. “After viewing the video surveillance, we identified one of the two subjects involved. He is a juvenile, and his name cannot be released.”

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Hattiesburg Police Department, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) were able to arrest a 16-year-old black male in Hattiesburg. He was charged with commercial burglary. Due to his age, deputies will not be releasing his name.

Anyone with information about the other suspect is asked to call 601-964-8461. People may also contact the Perry County Crimestoppers at 601-964-STOP. Calls to Crimestoppers can remain anonymous, and there could be a $1,000 reward.